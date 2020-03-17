Leilani’s on the Beach’s Clean-up at Kahekili Beach

Leilani’s on the Beach’s Clean-up is happening at Kahekili Beach in Ka’anapali on Saturday, March 21st. In collaboration with Surfrider Foundation’s Maui Chapter, Leilani’s staff, community members, and all participating volunteers will clean-up Kahekili from waste and harmful debris. Supplies will be provided, but volunteers are asked to bring a hat, reef-safe sunscreen, reusable water bottles, and positive vibes. The first 50 volunteers will receive lunch and a Surfrider Foundation Maui t-shirt. 9am. Kahekili Beach, (65 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); maui.surfrider.org

