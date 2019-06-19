There’s a Kokua Ka’ehu Beach Clean Up on Sunday, June 23rd. Help keep Ka’ehu Beach free of the marine debris that washes ashore daily. Volunteers are asked to bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks will be provided. Organized by SHARKtastics every fourth Sunday of the month. Free. 9am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 808-385-5464; SHARKastics.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Sharktastics
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments