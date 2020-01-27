Kauhulu Cultural Talking Series at Maui Ocean Center

The Kauhulu Cultural Talking Series will be at Maui Ocean Center on Thursday, January 30th. This month’s speaker is Kumu Lei Wann. Wann will discuss a Hawaiian language immersion program called Manokalanipo that is taught to K-12 students on Kaua‘i. Topics include the rich history of limu, how the program grows and restores limu, and how they malama the ocean’s gardens and ecosystems. Light foods and refreshments will be served. Limited seating. Reservations are available via Eventbrite. Free. Doors open at 5:30pm. Program begins at 6:15pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Ma‘alaea); 808-270-7068; mauioceancenter.com

