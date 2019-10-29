There’s a Ka’anapali Beach Clean-up at The Whaler on Saturday, November 2nd. Volunteers can park at the Whaler, and are asked to meet at the Pool Hale (next to the pool). Cleaning supplies and light snacks and beverages will be provided. Help keep Ka‘anapali Beach and West Maui’s reefs clean! Free. 8am. The Whaler on Ka’anapali Beach, (2481 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-6003

photo courtesy of Facebook/Whaler Kaanapali Ocean Front Beach Condo

