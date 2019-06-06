The “How Clean is South Mauiʻs Ocean Water” talk will be at Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Sanctuary on Wednesday, June 12th. Presented by Maui Nui Marine Resource Council (MNMRC), here is a Maui reef talk that you don’t want to miss. MNMRC is a leading organization fighting for Maui’s reef research, restoration, and recovery efforts. Learn more about 12 months of marine research findings at this public talk. Free. 6pm. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-280-3196; mauireefs.org

photo courtesy of MNMRC

