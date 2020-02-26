HILT’s Talk Story on the Land Hike at Nu‘u Refuge

HILT’s Talk Story on the Land Hike will meet at Keokea Park on Monday, March 2nd. Presented by Hawaiian Islands Land Trust, attendees will meet at Keokea Park and hike the Nu‘u Refuge in Kaupo with chief conservation officer Scott Fisher. Learn more about the areas native plants and animals, local history, myths, and HILT’s conservation efforts. Bring water and a snack. 9am. Keokea Park, (218 L Kula Rd.); 808-791-0729; hilt.org

photo courtesy of HILT

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments