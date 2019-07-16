Hawaiian Tropical Shrublands: An Endangered Ecosystem at Kealia Wildlife Refuge

Hawaiian Tropical Shrublands: An Endangered Ecosystem is happening at Keālia Wildlife Refuge on Friday, July 19th. Hosted by Friends of Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, guests are invited to attend and understand more about Hawaiian shrublands. Learn about a threatened ecosystem that consists of endemic Hawaiian plants and wildlife like the Hawaiian Coot. Presenters include Dr. Samuel M. ‘Ohukani‘ōhi‘a Gon III and Butch Haase. $10. 9am. Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge Conference Room, (Milepost 6 Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); fws.gov/refuge/kealia_pond/
photo courtesy of Flickr/Caleb Slemmons
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments