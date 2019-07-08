Harvesting History: Kihei’s Ancient Kō‘ie‘ie Fishpond at Akaku Community Media

The Harvesting History: Kihei’s Ancient Kō‘ie‘ie Fishpond Talk will be at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, July 11th. Led by Joylynn Paman, attendees will learn about the historical and cultural significance of Hawaiian fishponds, and the restoration work that’s in process at Kō’ie’ie. There’ll also be a short film screening of “The Mo‘olelo of Ko‘ie‘ie Fishpond.” Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Joylynn Paman
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments