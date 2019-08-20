There’s a Harvesting Hawaiian History: Kihei’s Ancient Ko‘ie‘ie Fishpond talk at Akaku Maui Community Media on Thursday, August 22nd. The presentation will be led by Kimokeo, respected Hawaiian cultural practitioner, teacher, and the founder of Kimokeo Foundation. Learn about the cultural and historical significance of Hawaiian fishponds, and about the restoration measures that are being taken to ensure that Ko‘ie‘ie remains in tact for future generations. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Jill/Blue Moonbeam Studio

