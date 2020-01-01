There’s a Haleakala Crater Service Nursery Activity at Haleakala National Park on Tuesday, January 7th. Hosted by Friends of Haleakala National Park, the one-day service activity will take place at the park’s plant nursery in the summit district. There’ll be various jobs for volunteers to fulfill including caring for rare plants, and propagating endemic varieties. Call Mary at 808-572-1584 for a reservation and carpool arrangements from Pukalani. Free. 8am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Highway, Kula).

photo courtesy of Flickr/Ed Suominen

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments