There’s a Guided Bird Walk at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday, December 24th. Beginner and advanced bird watchers are invited to learn and see the birds that live in and migrate to the refuge. Please bring binoculars, sun protection, water, and sturdy walking shoes. Free. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; fws.gov

photo credit Lourdes Venard/Bruce Butler

