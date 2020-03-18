There’s a Guided Bird Walk at Kealia Pond National Refuge on Tuesday, March 24th. The outing is open to both beginner and professional bird watchers. Attendees will have the amazing opportunity to learn more about Maui’s largest lowland and its various feathered visitors. Guests are asked to wear sturdy walking shoes, bring water, sunscreen, and binoculars. Free. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy. Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; fws.gov

photo courtesy of Facebook/Friends of Kealia Pond NWR

