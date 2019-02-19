Maui Time

Join the Great Whale Count with Pacific Whale Foundation on Saturday, February 23rd. For over 30 years, Maui’s Great Whale Count has brought together volunteers of all backgrounds and ages to count humpback whales from the shoreline. The event provides findings on marine science, local whale trends, and the cetacean population in Maui’s oceans. Go online for more information and locations. Free. 8am. Shoreline locations, (Shoreline locations, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; mauiwhalefestival.org

