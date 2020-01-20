Great Whale Count at Maui Shoreline Locations

The 2020 Great Whale Count is happening at various Maui Shoreline Locations on Saturday, January 25th. The annual whale count brings volunteers together from around the world. Volunteers survey whales from 12 sites on Maui. The event helps to provide research to Pacific Whale Foundation and partners. The findings are invaluable for Maui’s humpback whale research. Go online for more information and to be a part of this year’s whale count! Free. 8am. Maui shoreline locations, (300 Ma’alaea Rd., Wailuku); 808-249-8811; mauiwhalefestival.org

photo courtesy of PWF

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments