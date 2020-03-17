There’s another Go Green Recycling Event at Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, March 21st. Malama Maui Nui makes it super easy for West Maui residents (not commercial businesses) to properly dispose of their recyclables. Accepted items include: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), computers, dishwashers, dryers, microwaves, printers, refrigerators, scrap metal, stoves, televisions, tires ($10 donation per tire), washing machines, and water heaters. This event happens every third Saturday of the month. Volunteers and donations are always welcome. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); malamamauinui.org

