There’s an Environmental Education Symposium at Kamehameha Schools of Maui on Monday, October 7th and Tuesday, October 8th. For their eighth annual symposium, the two-day event will feature hands-on field trips, interactive workshops, presentations, and a silent auction. Registration also includes food and beverages for both days, and pau hana meet-and-greet. $150. 7:30am-4pm. Kamehameha Schools Maui, (270 ‘A‘apueo Pkwy., Kula); ksbe.edu/campus_education/campuses/maui_campus/
photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaii Environmental Education Alliance
