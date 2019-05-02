Attend the Clean Water Act & Our Reefs Sea Talk at Maui Ocean Center on Wednesday, May 8th. For this edition of the SeaTalk series, the special guest is David Henkins. Henkins is a staff attorney at Honolulu’s EarthJustice office. He represents groups like Hawai‘i Wildlife Fund, Surfrider Foundation, Sierra Club Maui, and the West Maui Preservation Association. He’ll discuss crucially important topics like protecting Maui’s coral reefs from harmful pollution associated to Maui County’s use of injection wells at the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility, and more. Reservation is required. Free. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Wailuku); mauioceancenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center

