There’s a Celebration of Mo‘i Wahine Keopuolani at Waine‘e Graveyard at Waiola Church in Lahaina on Saturday, February 29th. The event honors the sacred Queen Keopuolani, wife of Kamehameha I and mother of Kamehameha II and III. Her final resting place is The Royal Tomb located in Waiola’s graveyard. There’ll be educational and historical talks led by Kanakaole Nalani, Dr. Ronald Williams, and archaeologist Tanya Lee-Greig. There’ll also be a 3D laser scan of the Royal Tomb and monument to create a detailed digital model for archival and educational purposes, and a Tahitian feast. This is an all day event, and the feast will begin at 5:30pm. 8am. Waine‘e Graveyard at Waiola Church, (535 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); 808-661-4349; waiolachurch.org

