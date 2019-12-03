Annual Open House at Maui Bird Conservation Center

MBCC’s Annual Open House will be at Maui Bird Conservation Center on Saturday, December 7th and Sunday, December 8th. The Maui Bird Conservation Center (MBCC) is a non-public facility that focuses on captive breeding and the reintroduction of endangered Hawaiian birds. The two-day open house is a rare opportunity for the public to see presentations, enjoy keiki activities, take a guided tour of the grounds, and see the birds. Free. 7:30am-2pm (both days). Maui Bird Conservation Center, (2375 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-0690; mauiforestbirds.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MFBRP

