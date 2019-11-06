Annual Malama the Trees Workshop at UH Maui College

The 9th Annual Malama the Trees Workshop will be at UH Maui College on Saturday, November 9th. The public is invited to attend and learn more from landscape and tree professionals. The workshop will cover pruning and planting, benefits to specific trees, and a presentation by Tim Womick of TreeCircus. Keep Maui beautiful! Free. 8am. UH Maui College Campus, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave. Ka Lama Bldg. Rm. 103, Kahului); 808-879-9169; mauibeautiful.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Maui Green & Beautiful

