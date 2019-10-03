Attend An Evening with Nainoa Thompson: Mālama Honua at Historic Iao Theater on Tuesday, October 8th. Presented by Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, guests can learn more from Nainoa Thompson, president of the Polynesian Voyaging Society. He’ll discuss the Polynesian art of non-instrument navigation, and more about Hōkūleʻa’s global Mālama Honua (Care for Island Earth) Voyage. $10. 6pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/ Hokulea Crew
