16th Annual Arbor Day at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

The 16th Annual Arbor Day will be at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, November 2nd. MNBG will be giving away 1,000 Hawaiian trees for free (one tree per person of any age). The celebration will include lectures, activities, and many community organizations sharing critical environmental information. Experts will be on hand to help you choose which type of tree is best for your area of residence. Free. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808 249-2798; mnbg.org/ArborDay.html

photo courtesy of Facebook/Arbor Day Hawaii

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events