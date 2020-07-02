Concert in the Country – Live from Maui

An enchanting Maui afternoon and sunset await viewers in the comfort and safety of their homes on July 11th with Concert in the Country. This one-day-only music experience features Grammy Award-winning Hawaiian Legend John Cruz and his all-star band taking the stage at an expansive private ranch in Ha‘iku, Maui. Also performing is Hawai‘i breakout, conscious-culture artist Paul Izak joined by percussionist Sam Ites. The two concerts will be broadcast online, both featuring live (not pre-recorded) performances: Show #1 – Afternoon Delight: 3pm HST – Paul Izak with Sam Ites. 4pm HST – John Cruz & His Band, and Show #2 – Hawaiian Sunset: 6:30pm HST – Paul Izak with Sam Ites. 7:30pm HST – John Cruz & His Band.

Both concerts are multi-camera, HD pay-per-view broadcasts with tickets ranging from $10-$50. Tickets are available for purchase at http://bit.ly/mauilive and allow “concertgoers” to watch the performance of their choice on their mobile device, tablet, computer or TV and interact with the artists and other attendees by visiting the same website where tickets are sold. TV viewing requires Roku, Google Chromecast, Apple TV or Amazon Fire service. These performances are in-the-moment experiences, no rebroadcasts. Ticketing and streaming are handled by InPlayer, whose clients include IMG (owner of UFC, PBR, Miss Universe, etc.). The event is produced by Mark Tarone, a Hawai‘i resident with 20 years experience presenting events in the islands.

Noa Noa Hawaii, an award-winning clothier specializing in hand-batiked prints, will add traditional Hawaiian / Pacific islander energy and culture to the occasion by donating gift cards which will be given away during each show.

Concert in the Country gives fans and music lovers a chance to support local artists while enjoying a premium concert experience. 100% of net proceeds go to the featured performers.

