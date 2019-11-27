World AIDS Day at VFW Maui

The 2019 World AIDS Day will happen at VFW Maui on Sunday, December 1st. Throughout the world, AIDS Day has been celebrated on December 1st for 31 years. It’s a global health day that allows people to unite for a greater purpose: the fight against the AIDS epidemic. Support all people living and affected by AIDS and the HIV virus by attending this event and offering your continual support. This year’s theme is #CommunitiesMakeTheDifference. Don’t forget to post and hashtag during attendance. There’ll be speakers, live entertainment, refreshments, and more. Free. 2pm. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-242-4900; MauiAIDS.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Marco Verch

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



Share this:

Comments

comments