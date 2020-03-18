Women’s History Month Conference at Waiola Church Hall

The Women’s History Month Conference will be at Waiola Church Hall in Lahaina from Wednesday, March 25th until Friday, March 28th. Presented by the Worldwide Indigenous Science Network (WISN), the event will focus on two main themes: Restoring Awareness & Appreciation of Women Who Have Kept Hawaiian Culture Alive, and the Ancient West Maui Sites That They Cared For. Activities include presentations by kupuna and scholars, video overviews of West Maui pre-contact sacred sites, and so much more. There’ll also be a fundraiser at the Lahaina Loft on Friday, March 28 from 5-7pm. Go online for more information. 9am-4pm daily. Waiola Church Hall, (535 Waine’e St., Lahaina); wisn.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/WISN

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments