Women Helping Women’s 23rd Annual Event at King Kamehameha Golf Club

Women Helping Women’s 23rd Annual Event will be at King Kamehameha Golf Club on Sunday, March 8th. The evening will feature lots of community support, a catered dinner, cocktails, and live music with Amy Hanaiali’i. This year’s theme is Wahine Alaka’i, Women Leaders Then and Now. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite woman leader or hero. $150+. 5pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 RT-30, Wailuku); 808-446-7342; whwmaui.net

