The Willie K’s St. Patrick’s Day Golf Tournament will be at Mulligans on the Blue on Saturday, March 16th. The event supports the Willie K Cancer Fund, and will feature a golf tournament at the Wailea Blue Course, lunch, live entertainment, and a silent and live auction. Don’t forget to wear green! Call or email [email protected] for more info. Cost is based on teams of four. $1000+. 12pm. Mulligans on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-7083; mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Willie K

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events