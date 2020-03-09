There’s a Will Vs. Trust Workshop at Wailuku Public Library on Thursday, March 12th. John Roth of Hawaii Trust and Estate Counsel will explain the difference between a will and a trust so that attendees can make better plans for a family legacy. Topics will include estate planning, managing assets, and more. Free. 5:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766.

photo courtesy of Facebook/John George Roth

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments