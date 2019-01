The Wild & Wonderful Whale Regatta will go down at Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops on Saturday, February 2nd. Taking place after Walk for Whales, the regatta is a fast-moving watercourse featuring miniature toy whales. Guests can enter one or more whales to win the race and prizes. Go online for more info. 11am. Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops, (300 Ma’alaea Rd., Wailuku) 808-249-8811; mauiwhalefestival.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/PWF