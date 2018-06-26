What’s Maui doing to celebrate the Fourth of July?

The United States Independence Day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. Referred to as the Fourth of July, Maui celebrates with fireworks, entertainment, food, parades, games, activities and more. Hau‘oli la ‘eha o Iulai!

West Maui

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT STREET – Wed. Jul 4. Sharing some island soul, I-Drive from Lana‘i is led by legendary Hawaiian drummer Isaac Zablan. There will be food available for purchase, drink specials and window views of the fireworks for your 4th of July celebration. Reservations are recommended. Rooftop Celebration is SOLD OUT. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

BANYAN TREE PARK LAHAINA – Wed. Jul 4. Celebrating the Fourth of July, the Haiku Hillbillys, Rand Coon, Danny M and Randall Rospond will treat the crowd to live entertainment from 10am-12pm. Then Arlie-Avery Asiu will show off his original ukulele music from 12pm-1:30pm, followed by a performance by Kapule and Friends from 1:30pm-3pm. Maui Mission will complete the afternoon, performing from 3:30pm-4:30pm. (648 Wharf St., Lahaina)

DOWN THE HATCH – Wed. Jul 4. Celebrate the independence of a great nation with a full day of live music starting at 10:30am. Brant Quick opens, followed by Nevah Too Late at 3pm and Aaron Boothe at 5pm. Starting at 6pm, there will be classic American food staples, Ballpark hot dogs and burgers for sale. The Lahaina Fireworks show starts at 8pm, then DJ Gary O’Neal takes the stage at 10pm, spinning the beats to end the Fourth of July. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

WESTIN MAUI RESORT AND SPA – Wed. Jul 4. Celebrate the Fourth of July with a BBQ pool party, keiki games, beach ball extravaganza, prizes, a flower shower and more. 11am-3pm. (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

CAMPBELL PARK – Wed. Jul 4. The Official Lahaina Town Fourth of July T-Shirts will be available for purchase starting at 2pm. DJ Ron will provide entertainment from 3pm-5pm and there will be food available for purchase from 4pm-9pm. (127 Wainee St., Lahaina)

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Wed. Jul 4. Bringing you a classic 4th of July rock show is Von Linne Express followed by the Sunburn rock band for an afternoon of great music, food, dancing and fun. 2pm. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

OUTLETS OF MAUI – Wed. Jul 4. Celebrating the Fourth of July with family fun, live music and entertainment, Aumakua Polynesian Spectacular and Cole Sulenta perform. There will be arts and crafts hosted by the Lahaina Arts Association, face painting by The Party Zone, ono grindz and a fireworks display. 4pm-10pm. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE – Wed. Jul 4. Perch up on the beach and check out the sunset as Lucy Morningstar Band creates symphonic soundscapes for your Fourth of July celebration. The daily catch special, tropical temptations and extensive wine offering round out the evening. 4pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

EAST MEETS WEST FESTIVAL: CONCERT IN THE PARK – Wed. Jul 4. Presented by Jazz Maui, this Fourth of July concert will take place on the libraries’ oceanside lawn with an incredible line up. Over 70 members of the community will perform, including Maui’s top jazz ensembles, The Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra, King Kekaulike’s Na Ali‘i Big Band and Maui Community Band. Festivities conclude with a fireworks show. 5pm-8pm. Lahaina Public Library, (680 Wharf St., Lahaina); Jazzmaui.org

ALI‘I NUI SAILING CHARTERS – Wed. Jul 4. Here is a unique way to experience Fourth of July, combining the Royal Feast Dinner Sail, a full premium bar and a spectacular fireworks show over Lahaina, all aboard the luxurious sailing catamaran. 5pm-9:30pm. (300 Ma‘alaea Rd. Slip 56); 808-875-0333; Aliinuimaui.com

LAHAINA FRONT STREET – Wed. Jul 4. The LahainaTown Action Committee invites all to stroll Front Street and enjoy the Fourth of July holiday. See Magician Brenton Keith and His Bag of Tricks, Cirque Jolie Stilt Walkers, balloon artists, face painters and Magician Timothy Wenk from 5-7pm. The fireworks display is scheduled at 8pm from a barge offshore of Front Street and can be viewed throughout the Lahaina Town. (Front St.)

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – Wed. Jul 4. Celebrate the Fourth of July with a Fireworks Viewing Package for $60 in the reserved lanai seating section between 6:30pm-8:30pm. Guests will enjoy a four-course meal including a special starter, choice of second starter or salad, pizza and dessert. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

South Maui

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – Wed. Jul 4. Celebrate the Fourth of July with Jazz at The Shops featuring Gina Martinelli and Jerry Kovarsky at the East Wing. Gina’s vocal style ranging from powerful rock to sultry blues and smooth jazz, alongside Jerry’s expertise on the keyboards is sure to make a popping evening. 5:30-7:30pm. (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – Wed. Jul 4. The chefs fire up the grill during the annual Fourth of July BBQ taking place on the Ocean Front Lawn. The festivities will include a solo guitarist, balloon twister and other keiki games, and a dazzling fire-knife performance. Cost is $67 for adults and $33 for keiki 6-12, which includes iced tea and lemonade. Additionally, Maui Brewing Co. draft beers, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase. A beverage package is offered for $16 per person. 6-9pm. (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

VIBE BAR AND NIGHT CLUB – Wed. Jul 4. It’s a Red, White and BOOM Independence Day Party with BLKSHP and the #BABYMONKSEALS hitting the stage at 9pm. But head there early for Power House for half-off drinks from 8-9pm. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

Central Maui

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY – Until Tue. Jul 3. Fireworks can be scary for pets and many run off and can get lost. With the Fourth of July just around the corner, the Maui Humane Society will be offering half-off pet microchipping. Stop by the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm to get your pet chipped. (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER – Wed. Jul 4. Keiki (12-and-under) are invited to participate in a fun and educational Independence Day coloring contest at the Keiki Koloring Korner. There will be a QKC $25 Gift Card Winner every hour between 10am-2pm. (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI OCEAN CENTER – Wed. Jul 4. This Fourth of July, six of Maui Ocean Center’s Hawaiian green sea turtles are turning 3-years-old. Celebrate their birthday with a Turtle Lagoon presentation followed by cake for Aquarium guests (while supplies last). Admission fee. 2pm. (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com

Upcountry Maui

HALE AKUA GARDEN FARM – Wed. Jul 4. It’s a Fourth of July farm-to-table brunch prepared by chef Senay Chandler including the farm’s certified organic scrambled eggs, salad, jackfruit barbecue and other delicacies. Mason will give a guided tour of the farm and then it’s time to swim and relax by the salt water pool. 11:30am-2:30pm. (110 Door of Faith Rd., Haiku); 808-572-9300; Haleakua.org

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Wed. Jul 4. Celebrate the Fourth of July with the live music of Randall Rospond from 6:30pm-8:30pm. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – Wed. Jul 4 – Sun. Jul 8. Celebrate Independence Day from Jul. 4 thru Rodeo Weekend, ending on Jul. 8. Stopwatch will offer food specials like pulled pork sandwiches, paniolo burgers with bacon and BBQ sauce, Portuguese bean soup, finger-licking BBQ ribs and campfire beans along with live music from a variety of entertainers. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380

photo courtesy LahainaTown Action Committee

[Contact venue for additional information, pricing and/or to make a reservation.]