Whale Tales 2019 will be at the Ritz Carlton in Kapalua on Friday, February 15th. This unique annual festival is all about Maui’s beloved humpback whales. Participants can attend educational panels with scientists, marine biologists, and marine conservation professionals. Learn more about whale behaviors and ways that we can share the earth better with these majestic ocean creatures. $20.00. 8:30am. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212.
photo credit Ralph Pace
Comments