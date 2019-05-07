Watch Season 8 of Game of Thrones at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Sunday, May 12th and every Sunday until the finale. No worries if you don’t have HBO, the Dirtiest Monkey (Voted “Maui’s Best Female Bartender” in 2018) will hook you up. The bar will transform into the seven kingdoms with a huge screen, the best sound system on Maui, and popcorn, of course. What happens now that the Night King is dead and the Great War is over? We lost another dragon, the eunuch soldier lost his lover, and the Dragon Queen lost her trusted friend. Then, there’s Jamie (King Slayer) that climbed a mountain and is trying to figure things out with his sister drama. Will Khaleesi and John Snow still hook up even though they’re siblings? Head to the Monkey to find out. Free. 3pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of HBO.com

