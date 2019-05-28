Check out the Warehouse Sale at Puunene Bookstore on Saturday, June 1st. Maui Friends of the Library invites everyone down for this special sale, which includes CDs, kids books, educational books, romance novels, mysteries, cook books, and more. There’ll be free books for kids, teachers, and homeschoolers. Certain select items will only be 10 for $1! Here’s an awesome Maui community event to support. 8am. Pu‘unene Bookstore, (Behind the Old Sugar Mill). Mfol.org

photo courtesy of MFOL

