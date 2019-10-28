Wailuku First Friday Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

Wailuku First Friday will Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos on Friday, November 1st. There’ll be festive street decorations, a street procession, art installations, food, flowers, and more. SMALL TOWN * BIG ART artist Andy Behrle will project his piece “lost and found,” Grupo Canamon and Natalie Nicole & Friends will perform, and there’ll also be face painting with Melissa Bruck and Serena Garretts. Free. 6pm. Wailuku Town, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-281-2801; mauifridays.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/Tim Dennell
