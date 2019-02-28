Check out Wailuku 1st Friday with Love Sound & Friends on Friday, March 1st. Hele mai and celebrate with the theme “March Mele” for this month’s 1st Friday event. Enjoy live music and entertainment with Love Sound (David Bailey + Kaena Eleban), Uncle Willie K, and Nuff Sedd. Stroll down Market Street and visit the many local shops, vendors, and pop-ups. There will also be a variety of food and drink options. Free. 6-9pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St.); Mauifridays.com/wailuku
image courtesy Facebook.com/davidbailey
