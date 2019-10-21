Wai.Kai Week at Maui Ocean Center

Wai.Kai Week is happening at Maui Ocean Center until Saturday, October 26th. By inspiring Hawaiian culture and environmental stewardship, they’ll be celebrating wai (freshwater) and kai (saltwater). The goal is to inspire others to be stewards of the ‘aina and makai with a slew of events that are available to all. Go online for a schedule of events and more information. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7075; mauioceancenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events