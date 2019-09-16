There’s a Volunteer Training at Hospice Maui from Friday, September 20th until Monday, September 23rd. For over 35 years, volunteers have been the cornerstone for Hospice Maui’s compassionate care. Prospective volunteers that can speak Japanese, Ilocano, or Tagalog (fluency is not required) are strongly encouraged to apply. For more information, please contact Hospice Maui volunteer coordinator Sara Sparling at 244-5555, or email her at [email protected]. You can also apply online. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; hospicemaui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hospice Maui

