There’s a Veterans BBQ at VFW Maui on Friday, March 13th. Roger Johnston is the new director at Maui’s Veteran’s Center. The community is invited to an informal BBQ that supports Maui’s veterans and their needs. All Post members and combat vets are welcome and encouraged to attend. The BBQ is free of charge for Post members and combat veterans. Free. 5:30pm. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; vfwmaui.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Jun Seita

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



Share this:

Comments

comments