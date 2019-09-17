There’s a ‘Uses of Ti Leaf Workshop’ at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, September 21st. Attendees will explore the versatility and cultural significance of the ti leaf (Cordyline fruticosa) with Hawaiian cultural practitioner Koʻi Lum. Learn how it has been used for hula skirts, house thatching, whistles, plates, wrappers, sandals, rain capes, and more. $25 for members, $50 for non-members. 9am-12pm. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); mnbg.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events