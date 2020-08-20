Upcountry Rotary to start Skills Workshop

When Rotarian, Frank Szczepanski moved to Maui last year, he was interested in continuing his community service by joining one of the local Rotary Clubs here on the island. He culminated his search at UpCountry Rotary.

Frank gave presentations on his company, IVDiagnostics, and also on a major environmental project involving safe drinking water at a superfund site in East Chicago, IN where he grew up.

Now active with UpCountry Rotary as membership chair, he wants to make a difference by helping students and members of the Maui community by expanding their knowledge and desire to pursue careers that will help diversify the economy of Hawaii.

With the encouragement of fellow members of the UpCountry Rotary Club, Frank’s idea is to have monthly or bi-monthly Skills Workshops that will deliver online virtual seminars featuring careers and skills of various members in all of the Rotary Clubs on Maui.

President of UpCountry Rotary, Wendy Hornack, shares Frank’s enthusiasm. She stated that this is an idea that perfectly suits the current economic crisis we have here in Hawaii: “if we can motivate and educate our students and fellow residents on the wealth of opportunities available to them, we will become less dependent on tourism”.

Frank is personally hoping to bring his cancer diagnostic tests to Hawaii hospitals but is also working to develop a rapid, precise diagnostic test for Covid-19.

What interesting is his love of challenges that relate to Education, the Environment, and Jobs for the many people that are currently unemployed.

He indicated that by collaborating with others, we can do a lot more to be prepared for the future and provide a better place for our keiki and their children.

Stay tuned for the upcoming Skills Workshops. They will be diverse and represent many different careers and skills. See UpCountry Rotary’s scheduled events on FB, community notices in Maui News, and PSA’s on local radio stations. This month Skills Workshop will be held on Wednesday, August 26th at 4pm. The Skills Workshops will be held on the 2ndand 4th Wednesdays of each month starting at 4pm. All are welcome to attend.

The first Skills Workshop will be on August 26th with Mike Loque demonstrating Gyrotonics, a complete fitness workout that’s innovative, creative and fun. A Zoom link will be listed in both community news media and on the UpCountry Maui Rotary Facebook page.

Future planned Skills Workshops will include: Building & Construction; Electrical Engineering; Cooking with Chef Li; Real Estate careers; Insurance field; Making Sourdough Bread; Non-Profit Community Work; Biomedical field; Marketing and Social Media; Education.

For further information, contact Wendy at: 808-283-3350. UpCountry Rotary meets on Friday mornings at 8:00am via Zoom and at Casanova’s in Makawao (once cleared for group meetings).

*UpCountryRotary is a service organization that is part of Rotary International with over 2 million members. Website: www.UpcountryMauiRotary.org

**IVDiagnostics is a private corporation focused on metastatic diseases including cancer and infectious viruses. Website: www.ivdiagnostics.com

#ServiceAboveSelf

#UpCountryRotary

#NoKaOi

Image courtesy: Gilbert & Associates, LLC.

Share this: Print

Comments

comments