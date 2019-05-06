United States Military Month is being celebrated at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center until Friday, May 31st. In collaboration with Hallmark Cards, QKC will mail out mahalo cards and care packages to each of the U.S. Military branches: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard, and Coast Guard. The community is invited to write a note on the giant gratitude cards that will be displayed at Guest Services. The public is also invited to donate more cards and care package items like Hawai‘i-style snacks, SPAM, jerky, and candy. 9:30am-close. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; queenkaahumanucenter.com

photo courtesy of QKC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events