Tools for Schools Drive at Azeka Shopping Center

The Tools for Schools Drive will be at Azeka Shopping Center until Monday, September 30th. The community is invited to support Maui County’s public schools by donating school supplies. All supplies for all grade levels are welcome! Drop-off locations: Island Art Party (Tue-Fri 2-9:30pm, Sat 12-9:30pm, & Sun 5-9:30pm); during Kihei 4th Friday at the Keiki Zone (6-9pm); Maui Powerhouse Gym (Mon-Thu 5:30am-12am, Fri 5:30am-10:30pm, Sat 7am-9pm, & Sun 8am-9pm); Nalu’s South Shore Grill (Mon-Sun 8am-9:30pm); NextHome Pacific Properties (Mon-Fri 9am-4pm). Go online for more information. Azeka Shopping Center, (Both Mauka and Makai Locations, Kihei); 808-871-6230 x12; azekamaui.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/EvelynGiggles

