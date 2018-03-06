Toastmasters Area 3 Spring Speech Contest at J. Walter Cameron Center

The Toastmasters Area 3 Spring Speech Contest will take place at the J. Walter Cameron Center on Saturday, Mar. 17. Here’s a chance to watch some of Maui’s best speakers as, Maui Toastmasters Club members compete. The winners will represent Maui at the Division A Contest on Oahu. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Free. 2:30-4:30pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku).
Photo courtesy Pixabay
