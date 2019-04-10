Attend Ti Time! at Hawai‘i Nature Center on Saturday, April 13th. The event is a complete dedication to the ti plant, and will feature ti twisting, braiding, and weaving. There’ll be a variety of styles taught to anyone over 6 years old. Here’s a super cool family event in ‘Iao Valley. Reservations are required by emailing [email protected] $20 (non-members) or $10 (members). 9am. Hawai‘i Nature Center, (875 ‘Iao Rd., Wailuku); hawaiinaturecenter.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/CGWF

