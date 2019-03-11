The Very Last Maui Sufi Camp is happening at Camp Keanae from Friday, March 15th until Wednesday, March 20th. This year, you can show your love and support for the Hawaii Sufi Family in theme of “Awakening Through Kindness and Gratitude.” There’ll be many special guest teachers including Ram Dass, Lila Flood, Neeraja, and Allaudin Ottinger from Kansas. Go online for more info and a schedule of events. $250. Camp Keanae, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Keanae); sufishawaii.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Sufis Hawaii

