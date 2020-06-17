The Shops at Wailea Celebrates Father’s Day with Maui Classic Cruisers Car Show and Social Media Giveaway

The Shops at Wailea is celebrating Father’s Day all weekend long, welcoming Maui Classic Cruisers for an afternoon of fun on Saturday, June 20, coupled with a social media giveaway designed to delight Dad.

On Saturday, June 20 from 11:30am to 2pm, Maui Classic Cruisers will host an outdoor show where guests can meet the owners of Maui’s classic rides, show off their own vehicles, and interact with other car enthusiasts. Social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced and masks are highly encouraged. Free parking will be provided to guests.

Additionally, The Shops will celebrate Maui dads with a Father’s Day social media giveaway co-hosted by Wailea Golf Club. Entrants can nominate their deserving fathers and father figures through Facebook and Instagram, and one winner will receive a grand prize pack that includes a classic Tommy Bahama Aloha shirt, an ornamental Koa wood fish hook pendant from Moonbow Tropics, a $50 gift card to Island Gourmet Markets, and one kama`aina round of golf from Wailea Golf Club, with a choice of Gold, Emerald and Blue courses.

For more information and complete contest details, please visit The Shops at Wailea on Facebook and Instagram. For a complete calendar of events, activities and entertainment, please visit www.TheShopsAtWailea.com.

