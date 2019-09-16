The Importance of After-Action Reports in Emergency Planning at Royal Lahaina Ocean Terrace Restaurant

‘Importance of After-Action Reports in Emergency Planning’ will be at Royal Lahaina Ocean Terrace Restaurant on Thursday, September 19th. The guest speaker is Dr. Dennis A. Terpin, Ph.D. He will discuss the importance of After-Action Reports, and the public is encouraged to attend. Lunch will be available for purchase off the Ocean Terrace menu. Free. 12pm. Royal Lahaina Ocean Terrance Restaurant, (2780 Keka‘a Dr., Lahaina); rotarycluboflahaina.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/West Maui Taxpayers Assoc.

