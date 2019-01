The Hukilau: Pulling Together for Maui’s Resources will be at Maui Ocean Center on Saturday, February 2nd. The event is Malama Maui Nui’s first fundraiser and all proceeds will go to environmental stewardship for Maui Nui. There’ll be a buffet, live music, a silent auction, games, photo station, and many chances to view marine life at Maui Ocean Center. $150. 6pm-9pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); squareup.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Malama Maui Nui