The Color Festival Hawaii will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, April 13th. The annual Imua Family Services fundraiser will celebrate the beauty of diversity with a modern depiction of the traditional Indian Holi Festival, color throwing, live music, food trucks, and more. Music will be provided by Anuhea, Rayland Baxter, DJ Boomshot, Shea Butter & The Cream, and Yum Yum Beast. Be sure to arrive in white clothes! $15. 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Thomas Hawk

