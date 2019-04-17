Spring is in the air, and with that comes egg-stra fun Easter activities for both kids and adults. Bustling with egg-cellent events – from egg hunting to brunch eating, to visits and photos with the Easter Bunny – here’s our guide to Easter happenings on Maui.

MAUI ORCHID SOCIETY SHOW – Easter orchids will be on display and available for purchase from 9am-4pm, every day until Saturday. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauiorchidsociety.org

EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS – Bring the ‘ohana and get your professional photographs with Easter Bunny. Available through Friday from 10am-7pm and Saturday from 10am-6pm, with the last day being Sunday from 10am-4pm. Compassionate Easter Bunny will be available for visits and photos by appointment. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkahumanucenter.com

EASTER COOKIE DECORATING PARTY – Fri. Apr 19. Hop on over with the family and celebrate the Easter season with a cookie decorating party and a classic Ruth’s meal at either location. There will also be a petting zoo, and Easter egg hunt and cookie decorating. Cost is $49.95 per adult and $14.95 per child. 4-7pm. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, (The Outlets of Maui, Lahaina); 808-661-8815; (The Shops at Wailea); 808-874-8880; Ruthschris.com

FAMILY EASTER WEEKEND ART CLASS – Fri. Apr 19 & Sat. Apr 20. Here’s a great way to spend time with the family. On Friday, try “sandwriting” painting and Saturday they’ll be painting a debut Easter Egg! Each class will have Easter treats and prizes. Both classes start at 2pm and are priced at $30 for ages 8-12 and $59 for 13 and older ($39 kama‘aina). For reservations call or go online. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

HAWAI‘I’S BIGGEST EASTER EGG HUNT – Fri. Apr 19 & Sat. Apr 20. Thousands of candy filled eggs and great prices, an Easter story presentation, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny are all happening on Friday April 19 at the Lahaina Civic Center at 8am; Kihei Kalama Park, 10am; and Pukalani Soccer Field at 2pm. Also on Saturday at King’s Cathedral Kahului at 10am. Prize registration starts one hour prior to each event. Hosted by King’s Cathedral Maui. 808-871-7311; Kingscathedral.com

EASTER CELEBRATION – Sat. Apr 20. Details are unknown! Hmm, I wonder what’s in this Easter egg… 10am-12pm. Maui Mall, (170 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauimall.com

FREDDIE THE TORTOISE’S 16TH BIRTHDAY PARTY & EASTER CELEBRATION – Sat. Apr 20. Meet Freddie and all his friends! See shelter dogs cruising the event, and check out the cat ‘ohana and critter corner. Little ones can enjoy coloring, crafts and other fun activities, face painting, the photo booth, and the Easter egg hunt. There will be two hunts, one starting at 11am (for keiki 5 and under), and another following (for keiki ages 6 and up). Each hunt will include a golden egg – whoever finds it will receive a special prize! Birthday cake will follow immediately after the hunt. Guests can also cool down with Ululani Shave Ice, and enjoy pizza from Outrigger Pizza Truck. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

HOP ʻN SHOP EASTER FESTIVAL – Sat. Apr 20. Hop into spring at the action-packed Hop ʻn Shop Easter Festival. The free, family event will feature face painting, balloon art, keiki crafts, and a comedy magic show by local favorite, Holden Mowat. There will also be a photo booth with the Easter Bunny and a store-to-store Easter egg giveaway with candy-filled eggs plus golden eggs for a chance to win a special prize! Families are encouraged to bring their own baskets; a limited number of bags will be available. 10am-2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LITTLE KIDS’ EGG HUNT – Sat. Apr 20. A gentle and fun time for itty bitty kids ages 0-5. Bring a basket and please arrive on time; the hunt begins promptly at 10am. All children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-875-6833; Hawaiipubliclibrary.org

UNDERWATER EASTER EGG HUNT – Sat. Apr 20. One of the most popular events of the year: It’s the 19th annual underwater egg hunt! The event is free to participate in and… there will be prizes too! Certified divers only, no snorkelers. Advance sign ups are required. 8-10am. Maui Dreams Dive Co., (Keawakapu Beach, Kihei); Mauidreamsdiveco.com

A MAKAWAO EASTER SUNDAY – Sun. Apr 21. Everyone is invited to celebrate the joy of the resurrection with special activities. The day will start with a traditional breakfast of hot cross buns, fresh fruit, and beverages in the Community Hall from 9:30-10:15am. Guests are asked to bring one cup of fresh fruit per person to add to the fruit bowl. Worship is at 10:30am and during Sunday School Christian Ed will have a fun Easter themed craft, followed by the annual Easter egg hunt for keiki. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.

A PLANTATION EASTER BRUNCH BUFFET – Sun. Apr 21. Celebrate Easter island-style with a special Easter brunch buffet. Indulge in snow crab legs and poke at the seafood bar along with prime rib and mahi at the carving station. Enjoy chef Eric’s Hawaiian classics including Hawaiian sweet bread French toast and vegetable fried rice. Guests can also create their own eggs to order at the omelette action station. View full menu online. Cost: $65/adults; $27/kids (6-12); Free/kids (5 and under). The Plantation House Restaurant, (2000 Plantation Club Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6299; Theplantationhouse.com

CANE & CANOE EASTER BRUNCH – Sun. Apr 21. Enjoy Easter in Kapalua with a special brunch menu. So many starters to choose, from traditional breakfast items, the raw bar, a multitude of desserts, plus the build your own omelet, carving, and children’s stations. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan-friendly too! View full menu online. Cost: $75/adults; $40/kids (5-12); Free/kids (4 and under). 10am-1pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

A SHAKE MAUI EASTER BASH – Sun. Apr 21. This free family Easter event will offer grand prizes like a Grand Wailea stay, Nintendo 2DS, scholarships, gift cards, and more. Each kid that pre-registers will receive a free Easter basket. Call or go online to register. 2pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-269-6989; Shakemaui.com

EASTER BRUNCH & FESTIVITIES – Sun. Apr 21. A whole bunch of fun for keiki with a petting farm, face painting, Easter themed arts and crafts, and live Hawaiian entertainment. Executive chef Tom Muromoto has created a mouthwatering menu of fresh seafood, including local favorites like ‘ahi shoyu and raw crab poke, and entrees like slow roasted beef striploin, stuff roasted pork loin, and homemade pork lau lau with a separate keiki menu offering kid-approved favorites like pepperoni pizza, hot dogs, and assorted ice creams and jellos with toppings. Cost: $58/per person; $26/children (6-12); Free/children (5 and under). Call or go online for reservations. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

EASTER BRUNCH AND FUN – Sun. Apr 21. Festivities start with an Easter egg scramble for keiki four and older, followed by Mauka Makai’s annual Easter brunch! Executive chef Ikaika Manaku and his culinary team will prepare an array of brunch classics including peppercorn crusted prime rib, herb-roasted pork loin, king crab legs, a fresh poke bar, delectable holiday desserts, and more. Also enjoy live entertainment and a special guest appearance from the Easter Bunny. The scramble is complimentary starting at 8:30am on the Ocean Lawn. Brunch is from 10am-2pm priced at $64/per person and $32/keiki (6-12 years old). For brunch reservations, call or go online. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Opentable.com/maukamakai

EASTER BRUNCH AT DUO – Sun. Apr 21. Put all of your eggs in one basket and enjoy a brunch extravaganza. Guests can enjoy the breakfast station, raw bar, sushi and sashimi station, plus small plates from chicken and waffles to egg quesadilla, roasted duck breast and popcorn chicken. There will also be many appetizers and salads, entrees such as pan roasted chicken, and herb crusted mahi mahi. The carving station offers kiawe smoked prime rib of beef and spit roasted honey glazed ham, and yummy dessert like spiced carrot macaroon, pistachio & strawberry tartlet, assorted house-made biscotti, and more to sweeten up the experience Cost: $144/adults; $45/keiki (6-12). Bloody Mary & Mimosa Station (additional $20 per person). Call for reservations. 10:30am-2pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-8000; Fourseason.com/Maui

EASTER BRUNCH IN THE ANUENUE ROOM – Sun. Apr 21. Celebrate Easter in the famed Anuenue Room and indulge in a lavish Easter buffet featuring a raw bar display, sushi action stations, and more. There will also be a keiki decorating corner, an Easter egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny. Cost: $112+/adults, $52+/kids (6–12). Advanced reservations recommended. 10:30am-2:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

EASTER BRUNCH IN WAILEA – Sun. Apr 21. Spend a morning in Wailea enjoying a special Easter brunch featuring five stations including salads, pupus, and carving options like leg of lamb and cedar plank salmon. Plus all your favorite breakfast items from cheese fondue scrambled eggs to herb roasted yukon potatoes, and let’s not forget desserts such as liliko‘i chiffon roulade, Easter sugar cookies, and more. Cost: $56/adults; $27.50/keiki; complimentary for ages 5 and under. 9am-2pm. Call or go online to view full menu and to make a reservation. Gannon’s, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

EASTER EGG HUNT, EASTER BUNNY AND BRUNCH – Sun. Apr 21. Bring your Easter basket for the annual Easter egg hunt starting at 9am. Free and open to all ages following the hunt meet and say aloha to the Easter Bunny. Then enjoy brunch with an Easter prix fixe menu offering an assortment of breads and local fresh fruit items like, Kona lobster deviled egg, miso glazed pork belly with Kauai shrimp, Florentine benedict, bistro filet loco moco, desserts and more, priced at $49/per person. Plus a keiki Easter prix fixe menu for ages 10 and under with kid friendly foodie items and keiki mocktails priced at $20. Brunch is available from 9:30am-1pm. Merriman’s Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com/kapalua

PAIPALA CHURCH EGG HUNT – Sun. Apr 21. Easter Sunday potluck brunch begins at 10am, followed by a massive egg hunt. Doris Todd School, (519 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-276-5858; Paipalachurch.com

EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Apr 21. Enjoy Easter with brunch and live music by Ron Kuala‘au. Brunch highlights include: an array of fresh garden salads, lavish seafood display, live omelette stations, traditional breakfast dishes, desserts, and more. There will also be an Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Cost: $44/per person and $22/kids (10 and under). Call for reservations. 10am-1pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-243-1025.

KEIKI EASTER EGG HUNT AT MAUI EARTH DAY FESTIVAL – Sun. Apr 21. No better way then to celebrate Earth Day then with an organic Easter egg hunt starting at 11am, along with fun keiki activities. The day will include two stages of live music featuring Youssou Sidibe, Fantuzzi, Village Pulse, Love Eternal, Awaleimoi, Maui Groove Ensemble, Joe Marshalla, Maria Christina, and more. There will also be environmental & social awareness organizations, a yoga pavilion, sound healing tent, food, and vendors. Entree fee is $10, keiki are free. VFW Post 385, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); Mauiearthday.org

PRIME & BUBBLES EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Apr 21. A humble buffet experience in beautiful Wailea to celebrate Easter. Enjoy options like sunrise eggs benedict, Punalu‘u bread pudding French toast, chicken and waffles, and garlic herb butter shrimp. There will also be carving and omelet stations, pastries, desserts, and fresh fruit selections. Cost: $59/per person (includes 2 glasses of Champagne or mimosas for adults); $25/keiki (ages 6-12). Kama‘aina always welcome. Reservations recommended. 8am-1pm. Humble Market Kitchin, (Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Ala Nui Dr.); 808-879-4644; Hmkmaui.com

EASTER SUNDAY ACTIVITIES – Sun. Apr 21. Hop on down as DaJam98.3 presents the Keiki Koloring Korner for keiki 12 and under to color, play, and learn about Easter between 10am-2pm. The day will include live, island-style entertainment featuring Larry Endrina, Ron Kuala‘au, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘I O Ke Kai, Kuaola, Prem Brosio and Ize Goodfriend. Additionally there will be over 36 stores open until 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkahumanucenter.com

ROOFTOP EASTER BRUNCH – Sun. Apr 21. Enjoy brunch specials, delicious mimosas and half-off of all champagne bottles on the Rooftop! Executive chef Eric Morrissette has created a fabulous menu, including items such as the lobster and shrimp Benedict, banana pecan French toast, mango scones, and more. Brunch reservation start at 11am and live music is from 12pm-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

UPCOUNTY EASTER BUFFET – Sun. Apr 21. Start your spring with a special Easter buffet with highlights including crab cake “scrambled eggs” benedict, crispy bacon, salt crusted prime rib of beef, and butterflied leg of lamb. The seafood and salad bar offer items like oysters shooters, ‘ahi poke, haricot vert, pickled beets, and more. Plus dessert like Easter cookies, brownie pops, and fresh fruit tartlets. Cost: $49/adults; $18/kids (6-8). 10am-2pm.Call or go online to view the full menu and to make a reservation. Hali‘imaile General Store, (900 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

EASTER WITH KANEKOA – Sun. Apr 21. Treat yourself to an ‘ukulele powered Hawaiian reggae fusion rock show with Na Hoku winner Kanekoa starting at 3pm. There will be Easter specials, with regular menu available serving all you favorites. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); Casanovamaui.com